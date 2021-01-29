TODAY…
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for all of Northern Connecticut through noon today.
A blast of arctic air moved into the state overnight and it's with us this morning. A northwest wind will gust to 35-45 mph throughout the day today. With the cold and the wind, it's going to be a brutal combination. This morning's lows are in the single digits and lower teens. The wind chill is ranging from 5 below to 20 below zero! We’ll need to protect ourselves and our pets from these dangerous conditions! The sky is mainly clear this morning.
Today will be bitterly cold. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, highs will only be in the teens and lower 20s, and wind chills will remain below zero throughout the day. The northwest wind will gust to over 40 mph at times. By the way, the last time we had a HIGH temperature that was less than 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area was all the way back on February 1, 2019, nearly 2 years ago!
Brutal wind chills are likely again tonight. That’s when it will feel like 5 below to 20 below zero. On the thermometer, lows will be in the single digits to near 10 above.
A DRY, BUT COLD WEEKEND…
The frigid weather will carry over into the weekend, although it will ease up a little. Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy, but not as windy as it will be today. After a frigid morning, temperatures will reach the low and middle 20s during the afternoon.
Tomorrow night will be clear and cold, but the wind will become light as high pressure builds into New England. Lows will range from zero to 10 above. The mercury could dip below zero in some of the normally colder locations.
Sunday may start out partly to mostly sunny, but we’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon as the next storm begins to approach Southern New England. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but the wind will be light with high pressure in place.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY…
A long duration coastal storm will bring wind and wintry precipitation to the state Monday and Tuesday, and possibly into early Wednesday. The storm is expected to move slowly since a cut-off low will develop in the upper regions of the atmosphere. The timing, precipitation type(s), and amounts are still in question. A lot depends on the exact storm track.
For now, we expect snow to develop on Monday, hopefully after the morning commute. A northeasterly wind will gather strength as well. Highs should range from 30-35. Snow will likely continue Monday night. Sleet, freezing rain, and rain could mix in over Southeastern Connecticut, but that all depends on the storm track. Lows will be mostly in the 20s, and the northeasterly wind could gust to 30-40 mph.
Snow and/or a wintry mix will continue at varying intensities Tuesday, and Tuesday night. It’ll be windy and cold too with highs 28-35. Lows Tuesday night should be in the low and middle 20s.
Snow may linger into Wednesday morning, then we expect mostly cloudy, windy conditions the rest of the day. Highs should be in the low and middle 30s.
Over this lengthy period of time, there is the potential for significant snowfall accumulations. The wintry precipitation will also impact several commutes…most likely Monday afternoon, Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon, and potentially Wednesday morning as well!
THURSDAY…
By Thursday, the storm will be gone. It will move northward through the Canadian Maritimes. Thursday should be mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
