THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England tonight. That means the sky will be mainly clear, and the wind will become light. Temperatures will fall through the 40s then into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 24-33.
The Leonid Meteor Shower will occur tonight. Best viewing will be after midnight and around moonset, which is at 4:51 in the morning. You may see 10-15 meteors per hour!
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
By tomorrow, high pressure will move off the East Coast, and a southerly flow of milder air will develop across Southern New England. After a cold morning, temperatures will reach 50-55 across much of the state during the afternoon. There will likely be a blend of clouds and sunshine. The southerly flow will hold temperatures up Wednesday night. Lows will range from 40-45 under a clear to partly cloudy sky.
With high pressure offshore and a cold front approaching from the west on Thursday, a strong south-southwesterly breeze will develop. Gusts to over 30 mph are expected in the afternoon. However, the southwesterly flow will pump unseasonably mild air into the state. Temperatures will likely reach the mid to upper 60s, which will be about 15 degrees above normal! The record high for November 18th for the Greater Hartford Area is 73 degrees, set in 1963. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
The cold front will sweep through the state Thursday night with a around of showers. As colder air arrives, there could be a period of snow in the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut. A coating of snow is possible. The precipitation will be gone by dawn Friday, and temperatures will dip into the 30s by then.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be partly sunny, windy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph at times.
Clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s in many locations by late Friday night.
THE WEEKEND…
Thanks to high pressure, Saturday will be nice with a mostly sunny sky and a very light wind. The air will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday night will be dry and cold with lows 25-30.
A weak disturbance will swing through Connecticut on Sunday. The sky will be mostly cloudy, but the risk of a shower will be low. Temperatures will likely reach the low and middle 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A storm will develop near the East Coast Monday and Tuesday. At this point, it does not look like a big storm, but that could change. For now, we are forecasting showers for Monday, and highs in the 50s. As the storm develops to the east of New England, it will pull much colder air into the region. Tuesday should be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs only near 40! There may be a few snow flurries and perhaps a few heavier snow showers.
SATURDAY’S TORNADOES…
There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this past Saturday, November 13th. Since tornado records began in 1950, this is the first time we had confirmed tornadoes in the state during the month of November. Earlier this year, on April 21st, there was a weak tornado in Kent. It was the state’s earliest tornado on record. This year, there have been a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes in the state, which ties 1973 for the second most on record. First place is 9 tornadoes in 2018.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.