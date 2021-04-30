THE 1st WEEKEND OF MAY…
We started off breezy and chilly this morning but conditions will improve through the day! Temperatures were in the 40s and 30s, but with a NW wind anywhere from 5- 20 MPH, made it FEEL like it was in the 30s and upper 40s through portions of the state. Gusts overnight since midnight were reported 40 MPH + in some shoreline areas.
Luckily, our first day of May will see a good amount of SUNSHINE! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s and the normal high is 67, so we are forecasting conditions slightly below average. Overall, skies will be clear and it will be a nice day to get outside.
Overnight tonight into tomorrow, a quick moving disturbance will bring more cloud cover a chance for a spotty shower. Most areas will stay dry.
Tomorrow will be about 10 degrees milder inland with highs in the low 70s. Along the shoreline, we will top out in the upper 60s. The day will be partly cloudy and a weak disturbance could bring us some more spot showers, especially in the late afternoon. Overall not a bad weekend to kick off the month!
NEXT WEEK…
The first week of May appears to start out mild with high temperatures in the 70s. But it will be a mix of sun, clouds and even some rain showers. We are watching the potential for some unsettled weather everyday of the week. Several systems could bring some showers and even potentially more substantial rain to our state. The timing is tricky, as there is a chance of showers most every day except for Thursday, which stays dry for now.
High temperatures will move into the mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday and cool down to the low 60s on Friday. The end of the workweek is expected to be breezy and we are tracking the potential of a coastal storm to bring rain overnight from Friday into Saturday morning.
Lorin Richardson
