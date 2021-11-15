SATURDAY’S TORNADOES…
There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this past Saturday, November 13th. Since tornado records began in 1950, this is the first time we had confirmed tornadoes in the state during the month of November. Earlier this year, on April 21st, there was a weak tornado in Kent. It was the state’s earliest tornado on record. This year, there have been a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes in the state, which ties 1973 for the second most on record. First place is 9 tornadoes in 2018.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A brisk northwesterly wind will continue to usher chilly air into the state tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and lower 40s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 25-35 across the state. The sky will be partly cloudy and there could be a flurry or snow shower in the Northwest Hills.
TUESDAY…
High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but there will be a chilly northwest breeze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, but the temperature could reach 50 degrees closer to the coast.
Tomorrow night will be clear to partly cloudy and cold. The mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
By Wednesday, high pressure will move off the East Coast, and a southerly flow of milder air will develop across Southern New England. After a cold morning, temperatures should reach 50-55 during the afternoon. There will likely be a blend of clouds and sunshine. The southerly flow will hold temperatures up Wednesday night. Lows should range from 40-45 under a partly cloudy sky.
With high pressure offshore and a cold front approaching from the west on Thursday, a strong south-southwesterly breeze will develop. Gusts to over 30 mph are expected. However, the southwesterly flow will pump unseasonably mild air into the state. Temperatures will likely reach the mid to upper 60s! The record high for November 18th for the Greater Hartford Area is 73 degrees, set in 1963. Most of the day will be partly sunny and dry, but there will be a rising chance for a few gusty showers in the late afternoon or evening as the cold front moves through.
A northwest wind will usher colder air into the state Thursday night, and temperatures will dip into the 30s by morning.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be partly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s in many locations Friday night.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be nice with a mostly sunny sky and a diminishing northwest wind. The air will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday night will be dry and cold with lows 25-30.
A weak disturbance will swing through on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. Some wet snow may be possible especially in the higher elevation Sunday morning. Highs should be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Some of our guidance models are forecasting the development of a coastal storm Monday and Tuesday. For now, we are forecasting rain showers on Monday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. As the storm gets stronger on Tuesday, there could be a period of steadier rain and/or snow. There are still many details that need to be worked out, but we’ll keep you posted!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
