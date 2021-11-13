SUNDAY…
After that cold front moved through our state yesterday, temperatures this morning are chilly but today will be significantly colder! As of 4am, most locations are in the 30s and some spots are below the freezing mark of 32 degrees. With a light westerly wind, in the NW hills- it feels like it's in the upper 20s. Bundle up heading out the door!
Today will be overall nice with a good amount of sunshine this morning and clouds thickening for the afternoon. Highs will be about 10 degrees lower than yesterday- in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Then, we are tracking a weak low pressure system that will likely bring some rain showers later this evening and even the potential for some wet snow in higher elevations like the NW hills! We are not expecting a lot of accumulation, as this will move pretty quickly through the overnight hours and should not disrupt any outdoor plans for today.
NEXT WEEK…
As this weak system moves north towards Nova Scotia, we still could see some lingering rain and snow showers on and off through the day on Monday. The air will be chilly- once again will highs only in the upper 40s inland and near 50 along the shoreline. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with breezy winds coming in from the west.
Below average temperatures continue for Tuesday! The day will feel brisk and chilly, but we will see more sunshine with highs once again in the upper 40s, nearing 50 along the coast.
A warm front will move into the state by Wednesday morning with plenty of clouds and perhaps a light rain or snow shower. The sky should become partly sunny during the afternoon, and temperatures will rise into the 50s.
We warm up for Thursday! Highs get back into the mid 60s and we will see sunshine through a lot of the day- but late in the evening another cold front pushes through and this will drop temperatures down back to normal for this time of year for Friday. On Friday morning, we could have a wet commute with some showers. The chill continues heading into the weekend with highs back down in the 40s!
Lorin Richardson
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.