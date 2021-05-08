A COOL SATURDAY..
It's a chilly start this Saturday morning! Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s, but the winds remain mostly calm except a light northerly breeze along the SE portion of our state.
Today, clouds will take over the forecast due to low pressure and a pool of cool air aloft. Spotty showers will be on and off through the late morning and afternoon. Highs will only be in the mid- upper 50s, approaching 60 degrees in some areas! That's about 10 degrees below average, our normal high temperature for May 8th is 70 degrees.
Temperatures will bottom out in the 40s once again overnight. As an area of high pressure moves in, clouds will gradually clear and we will wake up to Sunday morning with an abundant amount of sunshine!
MOTHER'S DAY...
It will be a bright and sunny start to Mother's Day! It will be quite chilly with early morning temperatures in the range of 35-45. However, Sunday afternoon will comfortable with highs in the low- mid 60s. That will make it perfect for spoiling mom with a Mother's Day brunch/ lunch or a walk outside. Clouds will build as we coast through the day, and rain showers will turn to a steady rain overnight into Monday.
SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY…
We are tracking potential for a significant amount of rain from Sunday evening into Monday late morning. A storm system is expected to bring rain, and it will impact the morning commute as well, it could be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 40s Monday morning and a northwesterly breeze will develop during the day. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s and clouds will eventually part to sun late in the afternoon.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY…
A deep northwesterly flow high above New England will bring cool weather to the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A shower or sprinkle is possible during the afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Wednesday we have a slight warm up to more normal temperatures for this time of the year. Highs will be in the upper 60s and it will mostly sunny, breezy and feel nice.
Thursday, we are forecasting highs in our normal temperature range and near 70! We should see an abundant amount of sunshine. This looks like the best day of the week!
FRIDAY…
A coastal storm could bring rain showers and some windy conditions to the state on Friday. However, that's according to the GFS model while the European model shows some light showers in the afternoon, but keeps us mostly dry. Temperatures look to stay in the 60s towards next weekend. Stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
