We had some pouring rain through the overnight hours and light rain and drizzle for the early morning. It's still cloudy and damp out there but after a weekend of wet conditions, it is looking mostly dry on the radar!
Overall through the weekend we got several reports of a cumulative 4+ inches of rainfall- in spots like Union and East Hartford. Stafford reported 3.95" total and Mansfield Center not too far behind with 3.80" of rain. We also smashed our previous records for the coldest high maximum temperature both Saturday and Sunday in both Hartford and Bridgeport! Yesterday's high temperature was a raw 50 degrees in Hartford and 52 in Bridgeport, those broke both previous records.
That low pressure system is now to the northeast of us and we are expecting mostly dry but cloudy conditions through this Memorial Day. The clouds may break away this afternoon and early evening to see some sun peeking through which will be nice! High temperatures will be an improvement from yesterday, in the mid-60s- but still far from our seasonal average of 76 degrees on May 31st.
High pressure to the south of us will bring milder and dry conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday! Temperatures get into the mid- upper 70s for the 1st day of June on Tuesday and it looks to be a nice. We will see a good amount of cloud cover still and occasional sunshine.
Wednesday looks overall like a good day with partly sunny skies! There is potential for some showers in the NW hills but we have a good chance of reaching 80 degrees inland. The shoreline sees high temperatures in the mid 70s.
A cold front looks to bring some scattered showers and even the potential for thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, but it's not expected to be a complete washout like it was this past weekend.
Summerlike temperatures and humidity look to make a comeback for next weekend! We are forecasting temperatures in the 80s and mostly dry conditions. Stay tuned!
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
