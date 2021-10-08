THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is shaping up to be a nice Friday evening with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures across the state. After another mild day with highs in the 70s, temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s. It’ll be a nice evening for the high school football games! The sky will become cloudy overnight and patchy fog will form. Lows will range from 47-56.
THE WEEKEND…
A large area of high pressure will build southward from Eastern Canada this weekend, and it will deliver a shot of much cooler air to all of New England. Highs tomorrow and Sunday will be in the 60s at best. Since there will be a northeast to easterly flow from off the ocean, there will be plenty of clouds as well. At least weather conditions will be ok for the Eversource Hartford Marathon/Half Marathon tomorrow. The temperature should be in the mid-50s by 8:00 am. By noon, the temperature will be in the lower 60s. A northeasterly wind will average 5-10 mph. Other than a sprinkle or a period of drizzle, we’re not expecting rain to be a problem tomorrow.
Tomorrow night will be cloudy and cool with some drizzle at times. Lows will be near 50.
It now looks like a storm system will move up the coast Sunday and Sunday night, and it will bring a period of rain or at least some showers. Currently, the storm is located off the coast of South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, it has about a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone this weekend and early next week. While we expect some rain from this system, we do not have to worry about strong winds! Sunday will be gray and overcast with spotty drizzle in the morning. Showers, or a period of steadier rain, seems more likely during the afternoon and evening.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will bring a return to brighter, milder weather next week! Clouds and showers will give way to partly sunny skies Monday afternoon, and we’ll enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The mornings will be cool with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, but the afternoons will be quite mild with highs in the 70s. Other than a passing shower on Wednesday, we can look forward to a stretch of dry weather.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.44”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
