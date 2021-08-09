MORE SHOWERS ON MONDAY...
It's a muggy and mild start on this Monday with temperatures and dewpoints in the 60s and 70s. Earlier this morning, rain showers brushed along the coastline-- however now we are seeing a little bit of drizzle for some inland areas. That weak low pressure system will continue to spin some showers into our state for today, however just like yesterday- we are by no means forecasting a washout. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s and upper 70s along the shoreline. Clouds will blanket much of the area but at times we will see a little sun peak through.
Tonight temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s and clouds will continue to drape the skies.
POTENTIAL HEATWAVE…
Tomorrow will feature some more sunshine and some cloud cover.. However, we still could see some light lingering showers through the afternoon. Temperatures will top out near/at 90 inland and 80s along the shoreline.
If we do hit 90 on Tuesday it could be the start of our 3rd official heat wave of the summer. If not, we are expecting high temperatures in the 90s for all of Wednesday- Friday which would still give us the green light! A heat wave is when we have three consecutive days of 90 degrees or more. Humidity will be oppressive and temperatures will FEEL like they are anywhere from 95-100 in some areas each afternoon (even more than 100 is possible). The hottest day will be Thursday at 94 degrees. There is also a chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms each afternoon.
WEEKEND…
Humidity looks like it could linger into possibly the first half of the weekend until a cold front arrives ushering in much more comfortable air. Temperatures will drop back into the upper to mid 80s.
Lorin Richardson
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 8th, there have been 17 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 1 day in August. Through the 8th of August last year, there were 29 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.