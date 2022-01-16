SUNDAY & MONDAY…
It's another frigid and cold start out there this morning! Temperatures are only in the single digits- but the difference is the wind is a little less than yesterday. We still have a breeze coming in from the north anywhere from 5-9 MPH, so it still FEELS like it's subzero as of 4am across the state. Skies will be sunny for the first half of today, but clouds will build throughout the second half ahead of a coastal storm expected to bring some snow, rain that could be heavy at times and some strong even potentially damaging wind into Monday morning. Highs today will be in the upper 20s so it will still be very cold!
Winter Storm Warning Litchfield County Tonight – Monday Night
Winter Weather Advisory - Tonight- Monday Morning
Wind Advisory Shoreline Tonight – Monday Morning
High Wind Warning New London County Shoreline Tonight – Monday Morning
Wet, moderate snow will begin around anywhere from 8-10 PM tonight. This will continue until 3 AM, at the latest. During this time there will be slippery roads for much of inland Connecticut. The shoreline may see some mix, but the trend indicates that accumulations are unlikely. The snow will switch to rain except for Litchfield County, where there will be dangerous wind and snow combinations. There could also be some periods of icing as the temperatures climb in the late morning. The maximum amount of snow outside of the Northwest Hills will be three inches, so the rain will help to rapidly improve roads conditions just in time for the commute. In the afternoon, there will be periods of moderate snow in the Northwest Hills. There could be light snow or rain elsewhere.
Winds will be strongest at 6 AM. This is when we could see isolated power disruptions near New London and winds gusting up to 60 mph. Power outages are a bit more likely in Litchfield County also around this timeframe. Maximum wind gusts inland will be 40 to 50 mph.
NEXT WEEK…
The weather will be much calmer on Tuesday. We’re lucky we’re not anticipating that much snow, because our temperatures would not have been able to melt it. It’ll be at or below 32 degrees through the upcoming weekend. Wednesday will be the exception with highs near 40. That evening, there will be a cold front that delivers isolated rain/snow.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Lorin Richardson
