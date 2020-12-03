THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Our weather will be nice and quiet throughout the night. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s then into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 30s. The sky will be mainly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight.
FRIDAY…
Weather conditions will begin to decline tomorrow. A southwesterly flow aloft will spread clouds into the state after some morning sunshine. Rain will develop during the mid to late afternoon. At least it will be another comfortable day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Rain will become steadier and heavier tomorrow night. Temperatures will remain above freezing. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
A strong coastal storm is likely on Saturday. The northern branch of the jet stream will phase with the moist southern branch, and those are ideal conditions for storm intensification and a lot of precipitation. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times Saturday, and rainfall totals will range from 1-2” across much of the state, but locally higher amounts are possible. We’ll have to deal with a raw north or northeasterly wind as well. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and 40s, and temperatures will likely drop during the afternoon.
The storm center will track near or to the east of Cape Cod by Saturday evening. At that point, cold air will wrap around the western side of the storm. Therefore, rain is expected to mix with then change to snow during the afternoon and evening. There could be a period of heavy, wet accumulating snow especially in the higher elevations. This is something we’ll have to watch closely. Some higher elevations in Northwestern and Northeastern Connecticut could receive 3-6” of snow, perhaps as much as 4-8”. For now, we are forecasting 1-4” of snow for the Greater Hartford area, and even less snow for coastal communities. This is all preliminary and highly subject to change. We’ll keep you updated.
The powerful storm will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes Saturday night. That’s when the precipitation will come to an end. Lows will range from 25-35, but wind chills will dip into the teens at times.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and cold. Highs will range from 38-45. A northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
NEXT WEEK…
Weather conditions will be generally quiet and storm-free through Thursday. The week will start out breezy and cold with highs 40-45 on Monday, and 35-40 on Tuesday. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny both days.
A warming trend appears likely for the middle and end of the week. After a cold morning Wednesday, temperatures will rise well into the 40s under a partly sunny sky. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and milder with temperatures possibly reaching 50 degrees!
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
