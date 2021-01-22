A BITTER COLD WEEKEND ON TAP...
We woke up to windy conditions this morning and chilly temperatures-- anywhere from the teens to the low 30s. Also we saw a couple of scattered flurries. Todd from Colebrook reported only 16 degrees this morning at his house! Our normal high temperature for January 23rd is 34 degrees, but our highs today will be anywhere from 20 degrees in the NW corner of our state to 31 degrees in Bridgeport along the shoreline. Winds are coming in from the northwest anywhere from 10 to 20 MPH and gusts could get up to 40 MPH + later today. Stay warm out there and bundle up!
Tonight will be the coldest weather of our weekend where lows will be in the teens, but the wind chill could make our temperatures FEEL like they are below zero in spots!
Tomorrow will be another windy day. Highs will range from 28-35. Wind chills will be in the teens during the daytime hours.
The wind will diminish Sunday night under a mainly clear sky. The result will be a very cold night with lows ranging from 8-18 across the state.
BRUTALLY COLD 60 YEARS AGO…
We aren't expecting to be as cold this weekend as we were 60 years ago!! It was in 1961, when we were in the middle of the coldest stretch of weather on record-- On January 21st, the low was 13 below zero. On the 22nd, the coldest temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area was measured. It was 26 below zero! On the 23rd and 24th, the low both days was a record 19 below zero. We haven’t seen anything like that since!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be dry and seasonably cold. The sky will mostly sunny in the morning, then we should see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. We are forecasting highs in the low and middle 30s.
A storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Monday night and Tuesday, then it will move straight out to sea. Connecticut should be on the northern fringe of the snow shield. For now, we are forecasting a light snowfall that could last much of the day, and specifically for the western portion of our state. However, a slight shift to the north could bring heavier snow into the state. A slight shift to the south would mean less snow or no snow at all. A difference of 50 miles (north or south) in the storm track could make a big difference. With the anticipation of light snow, we are forecasting highs 30-35.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cold with lows 15-20, and highs in the middle 30s.
A powerful storm will move off the East Coast on Thursday, while some models are showing it missing us-- the GFS (American) model is showing it to impact our state with some snow. We will keep you posted. We are forecasting lows in the teens, and highs 30-35.
High pressure to our north will deliver a shot of cold air for the end of next week. Highs Friday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s despite a good deal of bright sunshine.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
