Overnight, we had some lingering freezing rain and some light snowfall in areas of the state. As temperatures dropped even further overnight, don't be fooled by dry conditions this morning-- roads, especially side roads and untreated surfaces could be icy! Watch for slippery driveways and walkways.
Temperatures are in the twenties and teens as of 4am but with NW breezy winds 5-15 MPH it only FEELS like it's in the single digits and teens in most spots. As we are starting off partly cloudy, those clouds will break away into the afternoon and sunshine will be bright but it will feel cold. Temperatures today will only get into the low to mid-20s in most spots, unfortunately much below our normal high temperature of 36 degrees for February 5th. Wind will start to ease up heading into the evening but lows tonight will still be very cold and in the single digits.
Tomorrow will be the pick of the weekend! As high pressure moves in, skies will be bright and sunny and temperatures will get closer to normal and in the low 30s. Wind will be calmer and it will be a nice winter day.
NEXT WEEK…
A warming trend will be in place for next week!
Monday will start off mostly cloudy with highs very seasonal and in the mid-30s. Meanwhile, we are tracking the potential for a coastal weak system that could drift into Connecticut Monday night or Tuesday. It's unclear if this would deliver rain, mix or snow. It depends on how far north or south the system travels and what time of the day it arrives. At the moment it looks like the eastern half of the state could see the greatest impact if it happens.
Tuesday will be quiet and partly sunny, but for mid-week highs will be in the low 40s along the shoreline! Wednesday will be mostly to partly cloudy and by Thursday we could reach the mid-40s.
There is a chance for some early morning mix on Friday morning, but otherwise we really do stay dry through most of the upcoming workweek. Friday will once again be in the 40s but colder air looks like it will move in for next weekend.
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
