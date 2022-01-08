WINTER STORM ALFIE…
As predicted, snow began around midnight. Between 3-6 am, we experienced very heavy snow bands in central and eastern CT. At times, the snow was piling up 1-2" per hour. Here are some totals from across the state.
For more on the criteria and history of naming storms, see the bottom of this Technical Discussion.
THE WEEKEND…
It's a very cold start out there this Saturday with some wind chill values in the single digits in a lot of spots! Watch out for icy patches leftover from Winter Storm Alfie. Temperatures are anywhere from the teens to low 20s along the shoreline but with that blustery breeze from the northwest, the NW hills feel like they are in the negatives and a lot of the state only feels like it's in the single digits. If you think this is cold, we have even more frigid weather on the way for next week..
Today is the pick of the weekend and overall nice for a January day! The sun will be bright through the entire day with blue skies and temperatures will top out in the low 30s. The best news is, the wind will gradually diminish through the day as high pressure pushes in. However, it will still feel cold through the day.
Tonight, clear skies will continue but clouds will push in towards tomorrow morning's sunrise. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens and low 20s.
There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Litchfield, Hartford and Tolland counties and northern New Haven & Fairfield counties for tomorrow due to freezing rain and ice. Tomorrow morning will start off mostly cloudy and then that system will push in from the west- so conditions could be slippery on the road, specifically in the NW corner of the state. Plus all of the frozen precipitation already on the ground from Alfie could make it even more icy! Be careful on the roads.. that wintry mix will change over to rain towards the afternoon. Highs will be milder in the upper 30s/ low 40s but a breezy southwesterly wind will make it feel cooler.
NEXT WEEK…
This upcoming week, the coldest air of the season arrives. Monday, highs will be in the lower 30s. Tuesday temperatures won't leave the teens and with a breezy northwest wind in the morning- it will feel like sub-zero through most of the state. Temperatures like this could be dangerous so make sure you bundle up heading out the door and stay warm!
By early Wednesday, temperatures bottom out in the single digits. The last time the Hartford Area had a temperature in the single digits was nearly a year ago, when the low was 8 degrees on February 12th. Over the second half of the week, they’ll trend a bit milder. The bright side, literally- is that the week ahead appears to be essentially storm-free and primarily dry.
Lorin Richardson
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
