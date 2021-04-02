TODAY, 4/2/21…
There will be a winter chill in the air today! Highs will range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. These are temperatures will normally expect in late February or early March. It is going to be quite breezy too. Wind chills will be in the 20s and lower 30s during the afternoon. The combination of cold air aloft and strong early April sunshine will lead to some patchy cloud cover during the late morning and afternoon. Overall, it’ll be a partly cloudy day.
The wind will become light tonight and the sky will become mainly clear. As a result, temperatures will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas.
THE EASTER WEEKEND…
The holiday weekend will be a little more comfortable with the return to seasonably cool weather. Saturday will be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low and middle 50s. The normal, or average, high for April 3rd is 56 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Tomorrow night should be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with lows 30-35. A sprinkle or flurry is possible, but certainly nothing to be concerned about.
Sunrise on Easter Sunday will occur at 6:28 am, and it is shaping up to be a very pleasant day. The sky will be partly sunny, and temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
A blocking pattern will cause a storm to wobble (or retrograde) to the east of New England early next week. At some point, clouds and a few showers could rotate through portions of Southern New England. However, we are currently forecasting dry weather for Connecticut.
For Monday and Tuesday, we expect partly sunny skies and a brisk northwesterly wind as the storm makes its closest approach to the coast of Eastern New England. Highs both days should be in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A storm could bring rain to the state later in the week. Rain could arrive Thursday afternoon, but some guidance models keep us completely dry through Friday!
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
