RECAP OF SATURDAY...
Saturday's storm produced 1 to 2.5" of rain across much of the state, and snowfall ranged from nothing to 10" in Union. 6" of snow fell in Staffordville and Burlington. Bristol and Tolland received 3", and 2" fell in East Hartford.
The wind gusted to 58 mph on New London Ledge, 46 mph in Groton, 43 mph in New Haven, 41 mph in Bridgeport, 37 mph in Wolcott, and 33 mph in East Hartford.
THE WEEK AHEAD...
This upcoming week is looking pretty quiet! A storm will pass well offshore to the south and east of New England today and tomorrow. Other than some partial cloudiness, this system will have very little impact on our weather. Today will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs 35-40. Tonight will be partly cloudy and quite chilly with lows in the upper teens and 20s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will start out quite cold with lows 15-25, but temperatures will likely reach the 40s during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
By Thursday, temperatures will rise close to 50 degrees, and the sky should be partly to mostly sunny! Friday may be a few degrees cooler, but still milder than normal with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Much like Thursday, the sky should be partly to mostly sunny.
Saturday will be mild. Temperatures should reach 50-55! We expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Sunday continues to be mild with temperatures once again nearing the mid-50s. Much like Saturday, we run the risk for showers, maybe even a period of rain.
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
