THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a rather cloudy day, the sky will become partly cloudy tonight. A northwesterly breeze will usher cool air into the state. Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 25-35.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England tomorrow. That means we can expect a very nice day with mostly sunny skies. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze, but temperatures will rise above normal, reaching the mid to upper 40s during the afternoon.
High pressure will crest over the region tomorrow night. The combination of clear skies and much lighter winds will allow the mercury to dip solidly in the 20s.
After a chilly Friday morning, temperatures will rebound nicely. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees under a mostly sunny sky! The wind will be very light in the morning, then a southerly breeze will develop during the afternoon as high pressure slips offshore.
THE WEEKEND…
A warm front will spread clouds and rain into the state on Saturday. However, the wet weather will likely hold off until the afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday will be in the 40s to near 50. Therefore, we won’t have to worry about any snow or ice.
Saturday night will be cloudy with occasional rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. Temperatures will remain well above freezing with lows 40-45.
The warm front could hang up near the coast of Southern New England on Sunday. If that happens, the sky will remain overcast and there will be some occasional light rain, drizzle and areas of fog. Temperatures will greatly depend on the position of the warm front, but for now we are forecasting highs 50-55.
A cold front will pass through the state Sunday night. Any lingering rain will come to an end, then we should see some partial clearing. Lows will be in the 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny, breezy and cool. However, temperatures will remain above normal. Highs will be the mid to perhaps upper 40s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler. Morning lows will range from 25-30, and afternoon highs should range from 40-45.
By Wednesday, an area of low pressure will begin to develop in the Northeast. Therefore, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and a chance for some rain and/or wet snow. Highs should be in the 40s.
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
