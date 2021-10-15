THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After warming once again into the mid and upper 70s across Connecticut, expect a pleasantly mild evening as temperatures slowly drop from the 70s into the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, cloud cover will increase, and temps only bottom out between 60 and 65. That’s nearly 20 degrees above average (43 for comparison is our normal low), in fact our forecast lows are closer to our average high for this time of year (which is 64)!
THE WEEKEND…
Our unseasonably warm stretch will soon end. In advance of a cold front, our Saturday will feature at times more clouds than sun. While there could some spotty showers during the day, it won’t be a washout. A southwesterly breezy will increase the humidity a bit… and highs will be dependent upon sunshine. If we see enough of it, they could get close to 80 – right now we’re forecasting mid-70s.
As that front moves into the state toward sunset, from the west… rain becomes likely, some thunderstorms will also be possible. While there’s a potential for heavy rain and a gusty wind in any storms that develop, the severe threat is low.
Behind the front, it’s back to reality as Sunday will feel more like October! The day starts out dry and bright, then during the afternoon… with enough lingering instability and daytime heating, scattered clouds develop and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. A northwesterly breeze filters cooler and drier air into the state, we’re forecasting highs in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
Currently the 3rd week of October will start on a chilly note as temperatures Monday probably won’t get out of the 50s! Then Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures get progressively milder as they’ll go from the low to mid-60s. With high pressure in the region, it will also be dry and mostly sunny. After this weekend, our next chance for rain comes next Friday as another cold front heads our way, sending another shot of cooler air into the region.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.33”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
