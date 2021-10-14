THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
What an unseasonably warm day across Connecticut! Temperatures peaked in the mid to upper 70s, just shy of record levels. Under a clear to partly cloudy sky, they’ll slowly drop from the 70s in the 60s. Overnight, patchy fog develops as temperatures bottom out between 55 and 60 --- milder than the past few nights.
FRIDAY…
If you’re a fan of the unseasonably warm weather, you’ll want to enjoy tomorrow… as a big change is in store over the weekend! After any morning fog burns off, the rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures, like today, will reach the mid-70s (well above the average high of 64).
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday, we’ll likely see more clouds than sun with a chance for a passing shower (we’re not expecting a washout by any means). So if you’re plans take out outside Saturday, most of the time will be dry and temperatures should again reach well into the 70s for highs. If we see enough sunshine, the mercury could hit 80! It will also be muggier thanks to a southwesterly breeze. Then, a cold front enters Southern New England toward and after sunset, bringing rain and perhaps thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather will be low, as any storms that develop should weaken as they move into and through Connecticut.
Behind the front, it’s back to reality as Sunday will feel more like October! A northwesterly breeze filters cooler and drier air into the state, we’re forecasting highs in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
Currently the 3rd week of October will start on a much cooler note, perhaps unseasonably so. Highs Monday will likely be in the 50s. At night, under a clear sky and with a diminishing wind, lows will be near 40, with the usual cooler spots dipping into the 30s – it could get a little frosty! Then Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures get progressively milder as they’ll reach the low to mid-60s. With high pressure in the region, it will also be dry and mostly sunny.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.33”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.