NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will be fairly gloomy/grey… with some spotty showers. There will likely be a lull this evening and tonight, with perhaps even some partial clearing after sunset. Highs for today have already been achieved (60s in the predawn hours), temps will drop from the 50s into the 40s this evening. Clouds move back in by daybreak tomorrow… and more showers are possible as we close out the week. Temps tomorrow will be noticeably cooler, highs may not reach 50.
The weekend features morning lows in the 30s. Saturday --- bright & breezy… 50-55 for highs. Sunday --- clouds increase with a chance for rain by evening, temps should be a couple degrees milder than Saturday.
After starting next week with highs in the 50s Monday, some chilly air arrives. It will also be windy. By mid-week, highs may only be in the 30s and 40s… below normal for a change!
Mark
ONE LAST DAY OF RECORD WARMTH!
Despite plenty of clouds yesterday, the temperature still managed to top 70 degrees for the 7th consecutive day! The high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
Records began to fall over the weekend. On Saturday, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record for November 7th was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature has now reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A cold front will move offshore today, but a wave of low pressure will delay any clearing. More showers are likely, although a complete washout is unlikely. Temperatures will trend downward under an overcast sky. Highs for the day will be in the 60s, but those are the numbers we've got out there right now. During the daytime hours, temperatures will gradually fall back through the 50s, perhaps into the 40s in the Litchfield Hills.
The clouds may briefly clear away tonight, especially in inland portions of the state. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
An area of low pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow. That means we can expect more clouds and more rain. It is also going to be gray and chilly with highs only in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Rain should end later in the day, then we can expect clearing skies tomorrow night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by dawn.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday is looking good for outdoor activities! High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies, and a cool northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s.
Saturday night will be clear, calm, and chilly. Lows will range from 25-35.
It now looks like Sunday will be dry! Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, but showers associated with a cold front should hold off until Sunday night. A strong southerly breeze will develop in advance of the front, and temperatures will peak in the 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
The cold front will move away to the east of Connecticut by Monday morning. Showers should end early in the morning, then the sky will become partly sunny. A strong westerly wind could gust to 40 mph, and it’ll be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
The air will turn much colder Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the 30s Monday night, and highs on Tuesday will only be in the 40s. It’ll be windy too. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a slight chance for a passing rain or wet snow shower.
A ”clipper” is expected to swing through Southern New England Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It could bring a period of snow mixed with rain. The rest of Wednesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs only 40-45.
THE TROPICS…
Eta became a Category 1 hurricane yesterday, but it is now a strong tropical storm. Eta made landfall in Cedar Key, which is just to the north of Tampa, as a tropical storm at 4am this morning.
Eta became the 5th major hurricane of the season, and it is the 28th named storm. However, we now have the 29th named storm, which makes this record-breaking season even more impressive! Tropical Storm Theta is currently centered in the Eastern Atlantic, several hundred miles to the south-southwest of the Azores. The previous record was 27 named storms (ending with Zeta) in 2005. However, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
