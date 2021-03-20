THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
Spring is here!! The vernal equinox occurred at 5:37 am. And as we switch to a new season-- we also are transitioning to warmer temperatures and sunshine for the weekend!
An area of high pressure keeps us nice and dry the next couple of days and temperatures will be above average. Our normal high temperature for March 20th is 49 degrees in the Hartford area and today's high will be at 55 degrees. The shoreline will be slightly cooler with highs in the low 50s.
Tonight will be clear, calm, and chilly with lows 25-35.
If you liked today's weather, you will love tomorrow! Temperatures will be slightly warmer reaching 60 degrees inland and the mid 50s along the shoreline. We will see clear and sunny skies through the entire day.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
Temperatures continue to climb as we head into early next week. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will exceed the 60-degree mark away from the coast! High pressure continues to stay put and we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures inland in the low 60s. Tuesday will have a little cloud cover but will still be mostly sunny and quite pleasant with highs ranging from the 50s at the coast to low and middle 60s inland.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY:
There will be a few chances for rain during the middle and end of the week. The GFS shows pretty much a straight shot of rain from early Thursday morning all the way through Friday morning. But Thursday we are also looking at the potential for temperatures to top out at 70 degrees in interior portions of our state.
The Euro disagrees with timing, showing some light showers in the forecast for Wednesday and then possibly light showers for Thursday morning. But with this model, the rain holds off until Thursday evening and brings some steady rain all throughout the day on Friday.
Stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
