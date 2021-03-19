THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will approach New England from the west tonight. That means the sky will remain clear, and the gusty northerly wind will gradually subside. Winter will end on a cold note with temperatures dropping back through the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 15-25.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
Spring will officially arrive early tomorrow morning! The vernal equinox will occur at 5:37 am. As we transition from winter to spring, the weather will cooperate nicely! High pressure will provide plenty of bright sunshine tomorrow and Sunday. Plus, temperatures will be on the rise throughout the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon! Shoreline communities will be a little cooler with highs closer to 50. No matter where you live, it’ll be a great day for outdoor activities once the morning chill wears off.
Tomorrow night will be clear, calm, and chilly with lows 25-35.
Sunday will be another gorgeous day. We believe temperatures will reach 60 degrees away from the coast! Plus, it’ll be a relatively calm day with just a light southerly breeze in the afternoon. The onshore flow will keep shoreline highs in the 50s, which is still quite pleasant for early spring.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
The warming trend will continue. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will exceed the 60-degree mark away from the coast! Plus, the sky will be sunny, and the wind will be light with high pressure still in place. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and quite pleasant with highs ranging from the 50s at the coast to low and middle 60s inland.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY:
There will be a few chances for rain during the middle and end of the week. While the European Model keeps us completely dry on Wednesday, the GFS brings rain into the state toward evening. Therefore, this part of our forecast comes with a low degree of confidence. One thing we are sure of is it will be another mild day with highs in the 50s and 60s again. Both models agree on rain for the end of the week with a storm tracking near or to the west of New England on Friday. In between the rounds of rain, we could sneak in a dry Thursday. Plus, there is the potential for unseasonably warm weather with temperatures topping 70 degrees over interior portions of the state!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
