THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A windy, cold day will turn into a blustery, cold night! Temperatures will range from 35-45 this evening, and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and 30s. The west-northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph this evening, then it will ease up a bit as the night progresses. Sky conditions will go from partly cloudy to clear.
FRIDAY…
The unseasonably chilly weather won’t last long. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s by tomorrow afternoon. A dry westerly breeze could gust to 30 mph or higher. Otherwise, it will be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Friday night will be clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be near 40.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
Saturday will be an awesome day for outdoor activities! Strong spring sunshine will send temperatures rising to near 70 away from the coast. There will be a west to southwesterly breeze, but it won’t be too strong. A veil of high clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon and evening.
The sky will become cloudy Saturday night, and the mercury will dip into the mid and upper 40s.
The second half of the weekend will be rainy and cooler thanks to a coastal storm that will track close to Southern New England. In fact, the storm center could pass over Cape Cod by Sunday evening. A strong northerly breeze will develop over Connecticut, and high temperatures will be held to the 50s. The rain will be steadiest and heaviest in the morning and early afternoon, then it will taper off to showers later in the day.
Clouds and any lingering showers will clear away Sunday night, and lows will range from 40-45.
NEXT WEEK…
A beautiful stretch of weather will begin on Monday with a ridge of high pressure setting up shop in the Northeast for many days. Plus, temperatures are going to rise in a big way! Monday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s away from the coast. Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the middle 80s! It is going to feel like June in late April!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
