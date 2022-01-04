THE REST OF THE WEEK…
It's a bitter cold morning! Temperatures are in the teens through most of the state, but with the wind chill it feels like most areas are in the *single digits*. Winds blowing in from the NW are anywhere from 5-15 MPH. As the sun comes up, temperatures will warm and wind will gradually diminish through the day.
That's right, after a long stretch of clouds taking over the forecast- the sun will make a comeback for today! Thanks to building high pressure, we will stay dry and temperatures will be seasonal and in the mid- 30s. It will overall be a pleasant but chilly day so you will still need to hang onto the warm winter jacket.
Clouds will build tonight along with milder air with a warm front. As moisture moves into the area, temperatures will bump back up into the mid-40s for tomorrow. We could see some freezing rain/ wintry mix in the morning as temperatures warm up to above freezing, so it could be a little icy. After that, we can expect to see some showers on and off through the late morning and afternoon. There could be a transition to some more brief but moderate rain in the afternoon as well.
Thursday still looks to be a dry day featuring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs between 35 and 40.
The big timeframe of interest continues to be Friday as there is a LOT of uncertainty surrounding what could happen. For instance, the GFS model is indicating dry weather while the ECMWF (Euro) shows accumulating snow. It will all come down to the development and track of a storm system. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast as new information arrives!
THE WEEKEND…
Another shot of colder air arrives as we head into the weekend, but it won’t last long. Saturday, despite a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures may struggle to reach the freezing mark. A breeze will make it feel even colder. Then Sunday, temperatures trend milder – back to near or above 40. However, it may not be entirely dry as chances for rain showers will be on the rise.
NEXT WEEK…
Some snow showers could linger into the morning commute on Monday. Otherwise, Monday looks to feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Lorin Richardson
