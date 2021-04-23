A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado touched down in Bulls Bridge then lifted in South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect interior portions of Southern Connecticut this morning.
TODAY…
The unseasonably chilly weather won’t last long. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s by this afternoon. A dry westerly breeze could gust to 30 mph or higher. Otherwise, it will be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Tonight will be clear. Lows will be near 40.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
Tomorrow will be an awesome day for outdoor activities! Strong spring sunshine will send temperatures rising to near 70 away from the coast. There will be a west to southwesterly breeze, but it won’t be too strong. A veil of high clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon and evening.
The sky will become cloudy tomorrow night, as the mercury dips into the mid and upper 40s.
The second half of the weekend will be rainy and cooler thanks to a coastal storm that will track close to Southern New England. In fact, the storm center could pass over Cape Cod by Sunday evening. A strong northerly breeze will develop over Connecticut, and high temperatures will be held to the 50s. The rain will be steadiest and heaviest in the morning and early afternoon, then it will taper off to showers later in the day.
Clouds and any lingering showers will clear away Sunday night, and lows will range from 40-45.
NEXT WEEK…
A beautiful stretch of weather will begin on Monday with a ridge of high pressure setting up shop in the Northeast for many days. Plus, temperatures are going to rise in a big way! Monday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s away from the coast. Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the middle 80s! It is going to feel like June in late April!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
(2) comments
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
