ANOTHER VERY COLD START!
** A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for Litchfield County until 11 AM this morning.
This Saturday morning we woke up to some bitterly cold temperatures that were in the single digits and even in the negatives. 0 degrees was reported in Colebook, -1 in West Stafford and -2 in South Windsor before 6:30 AM! With the wind chill, the almost the entire state (minus the coastline) felt like it was in the negatives. Northerly winds were anywhere from calm to 16 MPH, gusts were up to 30 MPH. Our normal low temperature for January 30th is 18 degrees, so we are well below that!
FRIDAY...
It was a bitterly cold day across the state. Morning lows were in the single digits and lower teens. Highs this afternoon were in the mid to upper teens over interior portions of the state, and the lower 20s in shoreline cities like Bridgeport in New Haven. The north to northwesterly wind was quite strong at times, with gusts to over 40 mph in some locations. Bridgeport had a gust to 47 mph. For the Greater Hartford Area, the last time we had a HIGH temperature that was less than 20 degrees was all the way back on February 1, 2019, nearly 2 years ago!
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JANUARY…
Today will be a slightly better day with less wind. Temperatures will reach the upper teens in Litchfield County, and the low to middle 20s across much of the state. Wind chill readings will be in the single digits and lower teens during the afternoon. Winds coming in from the NW will gradually decrease as we head throughout the day and there will be an abundant amount of sunshine.
Tonight will be clear and cold, and the wind will become light as high pressure builds into New England. Lows will range from zero to 10 above. Once again, the mercury could dip below zero in the normally colder locations.
Clouds will gradually build on Sunday. This cloud cover will arrive in advance of a coastal storm expected to impact our area starting Monday. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but the wind will be light with high pressure in place. Lows Sunday night will be in the teens and lower 20s.
THE FIRST WEEK OF FEBRUARY…
**A WINTER STORM WATCH** is in effect for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and parts of New London county starting overnight tomorrow through late Monday/ into Tuesday morning.
A long duration coastal storm will bring wind and wintry precipitation to the state Monday and Tuesday, Groundhog Day. Confidence is increasing with the models for a bigger winter storm. The storm is expected to move slowly since a cut-off low will develop in the upper regions of the atmosphere. Timing and snowfall accumulations are still uncertain with the exact storm track.
The GFS (American Model) and European models are both forecasting accumulations that could be 6" or more in some portions of our state. Other areas are forecasted to less along the shoreline and in the Eastern/ Central part of our state.
Right now it looks like Monday will start off with some light snowfall that could mix with some wintry precipitation as we get towards the afternoon. That could lower some of the snowfall totals, but from Monday night into Tuesday we could get some heavier snow and travel could be very hazardous. Monday's highs will be in the low to mid 30s and lows Monday night will be in the 20s. Tuesday it looks like the snow will taper off sometime in the afternoon, and it will be windy and cold. Highs on Tuesday should be in the low and middle 30s.
Clouds and flurries could linger into early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we expect partly sunny skies and a gusty northwest wind. It should be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s.
Thursday should be mostly sunny and a bit milder with highs nearing 40 degrees. The wind will be lighter too.
We are confident Friday will mild with temperatures rising well into the 40s. However, we’re not sure if we’ll have rain, or if Friday will be completely dry. The GFS is forecasting rain, but the European Model is holding the rain off until Saturday. We’ll keep you updated.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and Lorin Richardson
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
