THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will be partly cloudy tonight, and there will be a winter chill in the air. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 20s.
TUESDAY…
A big ocean storm will pass well to the east of Cape Cod tomorrow. Snow and rain showers are expected on the Cape, but Connecticut will remain dry. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a chilly northwesterly breeze. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. The average high for the Greater Hartford Area for December 8th is 42 degrees.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s again.
WEDNESDAY…
A weak disturbance will swing through New England on Wednesday. It could produce a few snow showers, but certainly nothing to worry about. There may be a dusting of snow in some parts of the state. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and highs will range from 40-45.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, and not quite as cold with lows 25-35.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
With high pressure in control, both days will be quite pleasant, especially for December! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees! Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
Unfortunately, rain will put a damper on outdoor plans for part of the weekend. A warm front will bring gray skies to the state on Saturday, and there will likely be showers or a few periods of rain and drizzle. There may be areas of fog too. However, it is going to be mild with highs 50-55. The mild southerly flow will keep temperatures in the 40s Saturday night.
A cold front will pass through Connecticut on Sunday, and a few more showers are possible. However, there should be a little sunshine from time to time as well. Plus, it is going to be an unseasonably mild day with highs in the 50s! Overall, Sunday should be the better of the 2 weekend days, though not great.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A northwesterly flow on the heels of the front will deliver cooler air to the state Sunday night and Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s at best and it will be quite breezy. We’ll likely see a blend of clouds and sunshine.
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
