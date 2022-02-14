EARLY THIS WEEK…
Valentine’s Day will be cold with highs in the mid 20s and the northwest wind will make it feel like it's in the teens! It’ll start off cloudy but you can expect mostly sunny skies during the day today. Tonight is going to be another cold one, as we're expecting an overnight low of 10 degrees. It's also going to be breezy, and that breeze will make it feel even colder.
Tomorrow will be another seasonably cold day with mostly sunny skies.
MID TO LATE WEEK…
Wednesday will bring back the southerly winds and comfortable highs in the 40s. This will be the last morning this week where we'll start off in the teens. Once the clouds roll through, it’ll be cloudy until Friday afternoon. Spot showers will start Thursday morning, and eventually, it's going to rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs will reach near-record levels on Thursday, just shy of 60 degrees. The shoreline will be a bit cooler in the mid-50s.
The winds will be something to watch. As the cold front approaches after midnight Thursday, the winds could start to increase. Southerly winds will be strongest in Southeast Connecticut, but this will likely be a breezy event for all of Southern New England. The rain will come to an end after the cold front exits before noon on Friday. Friday afternoon will be breezy and partly cloudy.
The weekend will bring near average temperatures in the upper 30s. We’ll have plenty of sun and calmer conditions.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(8) comments
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
