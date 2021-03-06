THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
Today will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky, but it will be quite chilly with highs 30 to 35 (a couple degrees colder than today). Early in the morning, wind chill values will range from 5 to 15, and by the afternoon they only rebound to between 15 and 25. Sunday will be slightly better as the wind will be calmer. Despite this, temperatures will be a good 10 degrees below normal with highs only in the mid-30s.
Bottom-line, it’s going to be an unseasonably cold weekend as it will feel more like January, as opposed to March! Silver-lining: we’ll be dry and bright over the 2-day period.
NEXT WEEK…
Not a fan of the cold weather? You’re in luck as a warming trend still looks to begin Monday! After a chilly start that morning (in the teens), highs should reach the 40s during the afternoon (about 10 degrees milder than Sunday). Then, highs should reach the 50s Tuesday (about 10 degrees milder than Monday). By mid-week, they should top out near 60 away from the Sound. The last time the temperature reached 60 degrees was in December, on Christmas day (when the high was 63!). The transition to temperatures above average is all compliments of high pressure moving offshore, allowing a southwesterly flow of milder air to develop. Since the water temperature in Long Island Sound is still quite cold, shoreline highs should be held to 50-55 mid to late week.
The warming trend will be paired with a continuation of dry, storm-free weather. In fact, our next chance for rain may not come until Friday, a week from now!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
