It's a much different feel waking up and heading out this Sunday.. humidity has dropped dramatically after a cold front finished passing through late overnight. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s in most spots and dewpoints are pleasant and in the 50s as dry air has filtered in. Winds are slightly breezy from the north.
Our high temperatures today will be close to seasonally average between 80-85 degrees. High pressure will give us a good amount of sunshine, some clouds will build heading into the afternoon. Overall, there is no better way to describe it than just a perfect day for anything outdoors!
Temperatures will be cool tonight bottoming out in the low to upper 50s. It will be a great evening to leave the windows open with refreshing air filtering through! Skies will be partly cloudy.
High pressure will maintain control for the next couple of days and that means we are in for some more continued beautiful weather! The start of Monday will be cloudy but sunshine will break for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low- mid 80s. Clouds will build heading into Tuesday and there is a chance for spot showers, but for the most part we stay dry. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s in some areas.
On Wednesday, our weather pattern shifts back to hot & humid! Wednesday features muggy dewpoints and a chance for pop up showers and storms in the evening. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 80s inland and low 90s on Friday. Thursday and Friday both have a chance to see some showers/ storms develop.
Fred has now re-strengthened back into a tropical storm but whatever is left of Fred could end up downstream in New England by then giving us scattered showers. There is no chance Fred could arrive in Connecticut as a Tropical Storm or Depression. Meanwhile, for the weekend ahead- latest guidance shows a slight chance of showers for Saturday. Otherwise cloudy and mostly dry.
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
Through today, August 14th, there have been 21 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 5 days in August. Through the 14th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
On Sunday evening (July 18th), a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
