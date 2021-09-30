September 2021…
September will go into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.39” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area will come in at 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Clouds will give way to a mainly clear sky tonight as a pool of chilly air aloft begins to lift away to the north of New England. After a very cool day with highs in the 60s, temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40s, but some 30s are likely in the normally colder locations.
FRIDAY…
The first day of October will be quite pleasant! In fact, tomorrow will be a beautiful autumn day with a deep blue sky and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine will mix with some puffy fair weather clouds during the afternoon.
Tomorrow evening is looking good too for the high school football games. The sky will be mainly clear and temperatures will drop back through the 50s. The mercury will dip into the upper 30s and 40s by late tomorrow night.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
Hurricane Sam will pass out to sea well to the east of New England this weekend. It will stir up some rough surf and dangerous rip currents along the ocean facing beaches of Southern New England. Otherwise, there will be no impact on our weather.
Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, and the air will warm up nicely. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s, and there will be a light west to southwesterly breeze. The weather will be ideal for all outdoor activities!
A cold front will slide southward across New England on Sunday, but any showers should hold off until late in the day, perhaps even Sunday night. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, and it’ll be another mild day with highs 70-75.
NEXT WEEK…
The cold front will stall across the Mid-Atlantic States Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, high pressure will build southward from Canada into coastal sections of New England. The moist northeasterly flow between these 2 systems will result in a period of cloudy, wet weather for Connecticut. We can expect periods of rain and drizzle on Monday, and highs in the 60s. Tuesday may not be quite as wet, be there will still be some rain and drizzle at times. Highs will be in the 60s again.
We should see some improvement Wednesday and Thursday with high pressure centered over New England. However, it may not be enough to completely clear the moisture away. For now, we are forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies both days, and highs in the 60s to near 70. At least we are forecasting mainly dry weather. However, low pressure could move up the Atlantic Seaboard late in the week, and it could bring another spell of cloudy, rainy weather next Friday and through at least part of the weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
