THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy this evening and tonight. There could be a few light isolated showers this evening, but most of the state will remain dry. You may want to grab a light jacket if you’ll be outdoors this evening. Temperatures will ease back through the 50s. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40s, but some upper 30s are possible in the normally cooler locations.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY…
Both days will feature cooler than normal temperatures. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s. The normal, or average, high for the Greater Hartford Area for May 11th and 12th is 70 degrees. Sunshine will mix with some patchy clouds, and each afternoon a few isolated showers are expected to drift across the state.
Tomorrow night and Wednesday night will be cool as well with lows 40-45.
THURSDAY…
Quite likely the nicest day of the week! A sprawling area of high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures. Highs will be near 70, and there will be a dry northwesterly breeze.
FRIDAY…
The chance for a shower will return for the end of the week. Friday morning will be mostly sunny, then the sky will become partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. That’s when we’ll see the best chance for hit-or-miss showers. At least it will be seasonably mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND…
The air aloft will be a bit unstable both days. Therefore, sunshine will mix with a lot of clouds during the afternoon and there will be a chance for a passing shower. On a positive note, it is going to be a very comfortable weekend with daytime highs in the lower 70s, and nighttime lows in the mid to upper 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Little change in the overall weather pattern is expected. Showery weather is possible from time to time. Temperatures will be near or a little below normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.