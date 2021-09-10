THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A ridge of pressure will move into New England tonight and that means we can expect ideal cooling conditions. The sky will become clear, and the wind will become light. Plus, the air is dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then in to the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 45-55!
THE WEEKEND…
Tomorrow will be an ideal day for the fairs or any outdoor activity you have planned! Thanks to high pressure, the sky will be mostly sunny. After a very cool morning, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. Plus, the humidity will remain low. The morning will be calm, then a light south to southwesterly breeze will develop during the afternoon. Although Hurricane Larry is now moving rapidly northward toward Newfoundland, rough surf and dangerous rip currents along the ocean facing beaches of Rhode Island and Massachusetts are expected to last through tomorrow. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through tomorrow, but conditions will improve by Sunday.
Saturday night will be clear and comfortable, but it won’t be as cool as tonight. Lows will range from 55-65.
A cold front will move into Northern New England on Sunday. That’s where there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Here in Connecticut, we’ll enjoy another dry day. However, a southwesterly flow of warm air will send temperatures rising well into the 80s away from the coast! The humidity will be on the rise too. It will feel more like mid-summer again! The southwesterly breeze will likely gust to 20-30 mph during the afternoon.
Sunday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be warm and humid as well. Highs will be in the 80s for yet another day. The cold front will move southward into Connecticut during the afternoon, and it may stir up a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. The probability of getting one appears to be low at this point.
High pressure will push the front to the south of New England Monday night, but it will start to move northward again on Tuesday as a warm front. Therefore, morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. There will be a chance for showers in the evening or at night. Highs Tuesday should be near 80 degrees.
Warm, humid air will return to the state by midweek. Temperatures should reach the 80s Wednesday. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and a strengthening southerly breeze. A shower or thunderstorm is possible with an approaching cold front, but much of the day should be dry.
High pressure will move into New England for the end of the week, and that means a return to dry weather. However, temperatures will likely remain a bit above normal. Thursday should be partly sunny with highs near 80. Friday should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms early yesterday morning, and they determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
