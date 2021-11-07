REST OF TODAY...
Daylight Saving Time officially came to an end early this morning at 2am. Hopefully you remembered to set your clocks back an hour, and change the battery in your smoke detectors and CO detectors.
The upside is that the sun is rising an hour earlier, around 6:30am. But on the flip side, it's getting darker an hour earlier. Sunset this evening is 4:37, and tomorrow it will set at 4:36.
We did enjoy another mostly sunny and brisk November day. It was certainly a cold start with many towns starting out the day in the 20's. Litchfield dropped to 21 degrees, Plainfield dropped to 23 and Wolcott bottomed out at 25. Highs today reached the mid and even upper 50's. New Haven was the warm spot at 57. Hartford climbed to 54, and Norwich topped out at 53. Winds were very light, and a few high clouds filtered the sun during the second half of the day.
Overnight will be mainly clear and chilly once again with lows 27-35.
THE UPCOMING WEEK…
Dry weather will be in place much of this week thanks to high pressure. Monday morning will be another chilly and frosty start, with temps early in the day in the 20's and 30's. It will be a bundle up at the bus stop kind of morning. But, by afternoon time, kids can shed their jackets as temps climb to around 60, or even above by a couple of degrees. Our typical daytime high is around 55 degrees.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week! Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will pass through late into the day, and linger into early Wednesday as a front slides through. Then it will becoming mostly sunny again for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60's.
Even though both days will be milder than normal, it doesn't look like we will break any records. The record high for the Greater Hartford area for November 9th (Tuesday) is 76 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for November 10th (Wednesday) is 77 degrees, set 1 year ago in 2020.
Thursday will be partly sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 50's.
FRIDAY AND NEXT WEEKEND…
A front will approach New England on Friday. There is a good chance it will bring a round of showers or a few periods of rain through the day. This will bring an end to what will be a 12-day stretch of dry weather that began on October 31st!
A secondary area of low pressure may develop and bring more rain for Saturday, with some clearing on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 50's next weekend.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
