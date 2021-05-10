TODAY, 5/10/21…
The rain will be over by about 7-8am! The winds will remain light. We’ll be able to see some sunbreaks by this afternoon, so you may need your shades for the drive home from work. There could also be a pop-up shower later today, but for the most part it's going to be an okay day of weather. Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight with cool temps in the low to mid 40s.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY…
A sturdy northwesterly flow will setup on Tuesday and Wednesday delivering breezy conditions. These winds will be very noticeable by the afternoon. Tomorrow looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday also looks dry with a mostly sunny sky. The extra sunshine will help boost temperatures into the mid-60s. The winds will be similar to tomorrow.
Temperatures will finally rise to normal levels on Thursday. We are forecasting highs near 70. The normal, or average, high for May 13th is 70 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
FRIDAY & WEEKEND…
It looks like we won’t get a direct impact from a storm system this upcoming weekend. However, we’ll still be looking at some shower potential. We're going for isolated showers in the afternoon Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly below average. Overall, looks like a comfy weekend!
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
--------------------------------------------------------------
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
