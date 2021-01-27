NOON HOUR UPDATE...
While lingering flurries persisted here and there this morning, the accumulating snow is over. The afternoon will be primarily cloudy (a few breaks will be see at times), and we can’t rule out an isolated rain or snow shower. Temps top out between 35 and 40, so melting will get underway.
Forecast totals lived up to expectations, with many towns receiving between 2" and 4" with locally 4.5" and 5.0" totals coming in from the higher elevations near the MA border.
Tomorrow should feature a mix of sun and clouds, but temps trend colder (highs near freezing) and the wind will start to intensify.
As a storm develops to our south and moves well offshore tomorrow, it will draw MUCH colder, Arctic air into CT from Canada. Additionally, the wind will get stronger. Friday, highs will only be in the teens and the wind could gust 30-40 mph. The wind chill will be in the single digits and at times subzero. We’ll end the week dry and bright with ample sunshine. The worst of the combined cold & wind comes late Friday into early Saturday… this when wind chill values could drop to between -10 and -20!
Regarding this round of cold, given our current forecast…
• It will be the coldest air to experience here in CT in nearly 2 years
• While very cold, records are NOT in jeopardy
The weekend: temperatures trend milder, relatively speaking… highs in the mid-20s Saturday, near 30 Sunday. The wind will relax a bit Saturday. Sunday looks much calmer with increasing cloudiness late in the day.
There is still uncertainly surrounding the potential for a coastal storm early next week. The models are about 24hrs apart; also, while one brings in more precip, another is more of a brushing.
Mark
---------------------------------
TODAY…
This afternoon will be cloudy and there could be a couple of snow and rain showers. Highs will be in the 30s, but temperatures could top out near 40 degrees near the coast.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A large storm will move off the Carolina Coast tomorrow, but it will pass out to sea well to the south of New England. It will be too far offshore to be a snow threat. However, it will serve to pull in the coldest air of the season, thus far! Tomorrow won’t be too bad. Highs will range from 30-35, and sky conditions will vary from overcast to partly cloudy. A north-northwesterly wind will strengthen as the day progresses, and gusts to over 30 mph will be possible during the afternoon and evening.
The core of the arctic air will move into the state tomorrow night and Friday morning, and winds could gust to 35-45 mph. This will be a brutal combination. Temperatures will dip into the single digits and lower teens tomorrow night, but wind chills will range from zero to 12 below.
Friday will be bitterly cold. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, highs will only be in the teens and lower 20s. Wind chills will remain below zero much of the day. The most brutal wind chills will occur Friday night. That’s when it will feel like 5 below to 20 below zero! On the thermometer, lows will be in the single digits and lower teens.
A DRY, BUT COLD WEEKEND…
The frigid weather will carry over into the weekend, although it will ease up a little. Saturday will be sunny and breezy, but not as windy as it will be on Friday. After a frigid morning, temperatures will reach the 20s during the afternoon.
Saturday night will be clear and cold, but the wind will become light as high pressure builds into New England. Lows will range from 5-15.
For now, we are keeping Sunday dry and cold. However, the GFS (American Model) is forecasting snow to develop during the afternoon and evening. That throws some doubt into the forecast for the second half of the weekend. We do anticipate some increase in cloud cover, as temperatures remain below freezing with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A major coastal storm could bring snow to Southern New England either Monday or Tuesday. However, the timing and the impact remain highly uncertain. The GFS is forecasting snow Sunday night and Monday, and most of the snow is over by Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the European Model keeps us dry and cold through Monday, then brings snow and a gusty wind into the state Monday night and Tuesday. We’ll be sure to keep you updated over the coming days since this has the potential to be a significant snowstorm for much of Southern New England.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
-------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
