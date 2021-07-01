JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
TONIGHT & FRIDAY…
The weather pattern has flipped from one that was much warmer than normal to one that will be much cooler than normal. Highs today were in the low and middle 80s, but temperatures will continue to trend downward over the coming days. Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 60s. Highs tomorrow will only range from 70-75 across much of the state. The normal, or average, high for July 2nd is 84 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
A stationary front and a few waves of low pressure will be near the coast of Southern New England tonight and tomorrow, and the result will be a period of unsettled weather to end the week. Showers are likely from time to time. Some showers will produce torrential downpours and potentially some thunder.
Tomorrow night will be showery and much cooler with lows in the 50s.
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND…
The outlook for the upcoming holiday weekend is not good since we’ll be stuck in the dreary weather pattern. A cut-off low aloft and a series of offshore storms means more rain from time to time, and unseasonably cool temperatures. There is the potential for 2-5” of rain between tomorrow and Sunday, and localized flash flooding is possible. On Saturday, July 3rd, a record for the coolest high temperature may be challenged. The record for the Greater Hartford Area is 61 degrees, set in 1914. For now, we a forecasting a high of 62 degrees! Temperatures could stay in the 50s in parts of the state!
Sunday, Independence Day, should be slightly better. There will still be plenty of clouds, and at some point, showers are likely. However, with very limited sunshine, temperatures should reach the low or middle 70s.
NEXT WEEK…
Summer will get back on track! The cool upper level low will move away to the northeast of New England, and a warmer southwesterly flow will develop at the surface. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s. Heat and high humidity will return to the state Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s when temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees over interior portions of the state. A backdoor cold front should bring cooler weather to the state by Thursday. For now, we are forecasting highs in the lower 80s, and with the front nearby there will be a chance for showers especially in southern portions of the state.
Later next week, we will have to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Elsa. Elsa is currently centered to the east of the Windward Islands and the storm is moving rapidly toward the west-northwest. Elsa will move across the Caribbean Sea over the coming days and will threaten Cuba and Florida by early next week. From there, Elsa could move over land then off the Mid-Atlantic Coast later next week. The GFS is forecasting Elsa to pass to the south and east of New England Friday and Saturday. However, this is only one model solution, and a lot could change since this is more than a week away. We will be sure to keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.