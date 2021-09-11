THE WEEKEND…
It's a cool and refreshing start to this Saturday morning. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s. Dewpoints are feeling dry and comfortable in the 40s and 50s. You'll need to grab a light sweater or jacket heading out.
Today will be another repeat of yesterday- sunny, pleasant and dry. High pressure remains in control and temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s. A light southwesterly breeze will develop in the afternoon. As Hurricane Larry is well to the east of us, we still could see some dangerous rip currents and high surf along areas of the tri-state and New England. There is a High Surf Advisory in effect until this evening for Rhode Island and Long Island, although any areas along the CT shoreline should watch for rough surf as well if you're heading to the beach.
Tonight will be slightly milder and continue to feel comfortable with low humidity. Skies will be clear and lows anywhere from the mid 50s- low 60s.
Tomorrow will usher in a warmer air mass with highs in the low to mid 80s! It will feel more like summer but there will be a SW wind that will be breezy at times. We could see gusts 20-30 mph in the afternoon. The entire day will continue to be dry and sunshine will remain strong!
A cold front will slide New England very late Sunday overnight into early Monday morning, and with it there is potential for isolated storms and showers, especially for northern areas of CT. Some storms even have potential to be strong to severe- as parts north counties are issued in the marginal risk category by the storm prediction center.
NEXT WEEK…
After that passes through very early Monday- humidity will continue through the day! Skies will be mostly clear although we have a slight potential of showers in the afternoon.
Tuesday will be nice and humidity will feel more comfortable! Clouds will gradually build through the day and there is a chance of showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near/at 80 degrees.
Warm, humid air will return to the state by midweek. Temperatures should reach the 80s Wednesday. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and a strengthening southerly breeze. More unsettled weather is in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon with the potential for a shower or thunderstorm along another possible approaching cold front.
We continue our see-saw with humidity as dewpoints drop again on Thursday! High pressure moves in and both Thursday and Friday looks like fantastic days to end the work week. Thursday will be partly sunny and Friday will feature even more sunshine with highs in the low 80s/ upper 70s along the shore.
Lorin Richardson
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms early yesterday morning, and they determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
