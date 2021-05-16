It's been a mild Sunday! Temperatures soared into the 70s topping out at 76 in Windsor Locks, 76 in Willimantic, and 74 in Salisbury. Even the shoreline got into some above average temps. Bridgeport topped out at 74, and Chester, 77!
A disturbance sliding through the state did set off numerous showers and thunderstorms. Many towns got a good soaking, and even some lightning and thunder! Hopefully it didn't wash out too many outdoor plans. As the evening progresses, the rain threat will diminish. And skies will be clear to partly cloudy overnight. We can expect temperatures in the 40's to near 50 overnight.
SUMMERTIME WARMTH AHEAD!
We are forecasting highs well into the 70s on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. The average day time high for May 17th is 73 degrees, and we are forecasting 77. A few towns may even get a degree or two higher. Much like Sunday, there is the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. It's a similar situation where some towns will stay sunny and dry, and other towns may get a quick soaking.
Plenty of sun on Tuesday, and it gets even warmer, as we're forecasting a high of 79. 80 degrees is certainly not out of the question, but the 80s become more likely during the mid week.
We're expecting a good deal of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with very warm afternoon highs in the middle 80's away from the shore. With these warmer temperatures we are also expecting low levels of humidity, so it should feel nice!
A front approaches late in the week, so there is a chance for some rain to develop as we head through the day on Friday and lasting into Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler to end the week, and start the weekend.
Melissa Cole
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
