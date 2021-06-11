THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
We can look forward to a pleasant Friday evening! Temperatures will drop back into the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. The sky will become mostly cloudy later tonight, and a couple of showers may arrive before dawn. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
A disturbance in the upper wind flow will sweep across Southern New tomorrow morning and it will produce a few showers. This system will move through swiftly. Therefore, tomorrow afternoon will be much better. The sky will become partly sunny and it will be quite comfortable with highs in the low to middle 70s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will dip into the 50s again.
Sunday will be partly sunny, but there will be a rising chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches the region from the west. It is going to be seasonably warm with highs near 80, and the air will turn a little more humid.
Sunday night will be mild with lows 60-65, and a shower or thunderstorm will be possible.
NEXT WEEK…
The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will come on Monday. That’s when the front and an area of low pressure will drift across Southern New England from west to east. While we expect plenty of clouds, there should be enough sun to boost temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll be humid too due to a southerly flow preceding the front.
The front will be nearby on Tuesday. Therefore, a shower or thunderstorm will still be possible, but perhaps to a lesser degree. Highs should be near 80, give or take a few degrees.
Drier air behind the front will set us up for very pleasant weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night will be dry and cool with lows in the 50s. For Thursday, we are forecasting mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs near 80.
A developing southwesterly flow will deliver much warmer air for the end of the week. Highs on Friday will range from 85-90! Morning sunshine should give way to some partial cloudiness during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorm may be possible late Friday or Friday night.
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, but it is all over! At Bradley International Airport, the high was 92 Saturday, 94 Sunday, 95 Monday, 92 Tuesday, and 90 yesterday. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, Bridgeport had 2 records last weekend. The high of 86 on Saturday tied the record that was originally set on June 5, 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set on June 6, 2020.
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
