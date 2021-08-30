THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A cold front will pass through the state this evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. The threat for a shower or storm should be over by midnight. Later tonight, we can expect partly cloudy skies and areas of fog will form. Lows will range from 60-68.
THE LAST DAY OF AUGUST...
August will end on a pleasant note thanks to a northwesterly flow of drier air. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs 80-85. It will be a pleasant day outdoors with lower humidity. Dew point temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and comfortable with lows 60-65.
IDA’S REMNANTS WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY...
A FLOOD FLASH WATCH has been issued for the entire state, from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday afternoon
After one of the wettest Meteorological Summers (June, July, August) on record, we expect another drenching to kick of the month of September as the remnants of Ida will be heading our way. The center of low pressure will pass near or just to the south of the New England Coast Wednesday night and Thursday. This system will come loaded with moisture. We may get through Wednesday morning dry, but rain will develop during the afternoon. It is shaping up to be a cool day with highs in the 70s at best.
Rain will become heavy at times Wednesday night, and heavy rain will have a high impact on the Thursday morning commute. Rain will finally taper off then end Thursday afternoon. With 2-4” of rain and locally higher amounts expected from this storm, flooding is a real concern! It is also going to be breezy and unseasonably cool with highs 70-75. A north-northeast wind could gust to 40 mph, especially closer to the coast.
With the remnants of Ida moving away Thursday night, weather conditions will improve. The sky will become mainly clear, and a northerly wind will continue to usher cool air into the state. Temperatures will dip well into the 50s by dawn Monday.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be a beautiful early September day with partly to mostly sunny skies, and a dry northwest breeze. Highs will be in the mid-70s. The mercury will then dip into the range of 45-55 across the state Friday night under a mainly clear sky.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
We are looking good! High pressure will come through with partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The humidity will be low, although it may start to rise a bit Sunday afternoon as high pressure moves offshore allowing a southerly flow to develop.
A cold front will approach New England on Monday, Labor Day. Ahead of the front, there will be a south to southwesterly flow of warmer, more humid air. Highs will be in the 80s. The sky will be partly sunny, and there will be the risk of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 30th, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
