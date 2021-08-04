FLASH FLOOD WATCH…
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Windham and New London Counties from 8pm this evening through Thursday morning.
A frontal boundary over eastern portions of Southern New England will be the focus for bands of heavy rain tonight and tomorrow morning. Several waves of low pressure traveling along the front will enhance the rainfall. The axis of heavy rain will be mostly over Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts, but eastern portions of Connecticut will be right on the fringe. Rainfall totals between now and midday tomorrow are expected to range from 1-3” with up to 4” possible with the bullseye over Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts. Portions of Eastern Connecticut could receive 1-2” of rain. There will be a sharp cut-off between heavy rain and little or no rain. Therefore, we don’t expect any flooding concerns over central and western portions of our state. The last of the rain showers will move out of Connecticut tomorrow afternoon, and some partial clearing is likely along and to the west of the I-91 corridor.
Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s, and highs tomorrow will be in the 70s. With enough sunshine, temperatures could reach 75-80 over western portions of the state.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND...
Summer is going to make a strong comeback! With high pressure in place, Friday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, the humidity will remain in the comfortable range. Friday night will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Highs will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees away from the coast. Saturday night will be partly cloudy to clear, and mild with lows in the 60s.
We can expect more of the same on Sunday. Temperatures will rise to near 90 degrees over interior portions of the state and the humidity will continue to inch upward. A weak boundary will stir up some partial cloudiness, but at this point it appears the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be low.
NEXT WEEK…
Our 3rd heat wave of the year could become official next week! While the temperature could reach 90 on Monday, we are forecasting highs 90-95 Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat index could rise close to 100 degrees both days. The hot weather will likely continue Thursday and Friday with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up during the heat of the afternoon on several days next week.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 4th, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, and 5 days this July. Through the 4th of August last year, there were 28 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
