THIS MORNING..
We have a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10 AM for Fairfield, New Haven, Hartford, Tolland, Middlesex and New London county where visibility could be 1/4 of a mile or less. Take your time heading out the door as poor visibility and fog has spread through our entire state!
Temperatures are very mild in the upper 40s and low 50s and winds are light. We have the potential for a little bit of drizzle for the morning but for the most part we stay cloudy and mostly dry!
APRIL SHOWERS FOR SUNDAY & MONDAY...
Our rain showers will mostly hold off until later this afternoon although we may see some scattered isolated showers/ drizzle through the morning. Easterly winds will increase to 6 to 11 MPH as we head through today.
The frontal boundary bringing that rain looks to dissipate as it reaches halfway through our state. Rain showers should be scattered through this afternoon and this evening. High temperatures for today will be in the low 60s along the shoreline and in the upper 50s for inland areas.
The gloomy weather continues overnight and throughout the day on Monday! In the morning we could see some fog- then drizzle and light to moderate rain showers will be on and off through the entire day. Overall, from today and tomorrow- we expect to see the least amount of rain in the NE corner of our state. The GRAF model is forecasting .1 inches of rain for many areas- as Fairfield county may see the most- up to .5 inches of rain total through the next two days.
NEXT WEEK…
Pressure will increase on Tuesday giving us a chance to see some sun and less of a chance of rain. An isolated shower is still possible! Temperatures will be near/ at 60 degrees inland while the shoreline trends cooler.
Our chance of rain continue as we head in towards Wednesday! A coastal system will move off to the southeast and we could see lingering showers in the morning and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
We still have a looming question mark as we head towards the end of next week. The European model is forecasting a storm system to bring rain to us throughout the day on Thursday and into Friday morning. Now the GFS seems to line up with it even showing the possibility of some mixed precipitation as we head in towards Friday morning. We will keep you updated!
Lorin Richardson
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.