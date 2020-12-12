5AM UPDATE...
It's a very foggy start this morning! Be careful if you're travelling early. Visibility is reduced in many towns this morning, and with some areas below freezing, there may be a coating of black ice. Showers will develop later this morning and into this afternoon as a warm front approaches.
THE WEEKEND…
A warm front will bring cloudy, showery weather to Connecticut today. It is possible showers will arrive before lunchtime, and there will be more showers and areas of drizzle during the afternoon. The rain could potentially be heavy at times for a while, especially in Eastern Connecticut. Areas of fog will form as well. High temperatures will be all over the place. The warm front could penetrate Coastal and Southeastern Connecticut, but interior portions of the state should remain in the cooler air. Therefore, we are forecasting highs that will range from the 40s inland to 50-55 along the Coast.
Showers and drizzle will end Saturday night, but the sky should remain mostly cloudy. It’ll be a mild night with lows in the 40s.
Sunday is looking so much better! Morning clouds will give way to a partly sunny sky, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s, which is 15-20 degrees above normal. The normal, or average, high for December 13th is 40 degrees for the Greater Hartford area. It will be quite breezy, however, with a southwesterly then westerly wind gusting to 20-30 mph.
The air will turn a little colder Sunday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by dawn.
NEXT WEEK…
A storm will move out to sea to the south of New England on Monday. It could brush Connecticut with some light precipitation, but it could also be a miss. For now, we are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for a little rain and/or wet snow, especially in Southern Connecticut. Highs will be in the 40s.
High pressure will push much colder air southward across New England Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the 20s Monday night, and highs Tuesday will only be in the 30s to near 40 despite a mostly sunny sky. There will be a chilly northerly breeze too. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.
Some forecast guidance models are still predicting a major coastal storm for Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning. Other models are forecasting a glancing blow. Since the storm is still at least 5 days away, there are so many uncertainties. However, there is the potential for a heavy snowstorm or a heavy wintry mix. It could also be windy and quite cold. Temperature may stay below freezing over interior portions of the state Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days since this has the potential to be a high impact storm.
Friday should be quiet, but cold. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies, and high in the low to middle 30s.
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
