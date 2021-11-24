TODAY & THANKSGIVING…
If you have travel plans anywhere in the Northeast over the next 2 days, the weather will certainly cooperate! With high pressure in place, today will be sunny, and the wind will be light. After a frigid start, temperatures will rise into the low and mid-40s during the afternoon.
Tonight will be clear, calm and chilly with lows mostly in the 20s.
Thanksgiving Day will feature a sunny sky in the morning, then a veil of high clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. The wind will be light, and afternoon highs will range from 50-55. That's nice for late November! Normal high for this time of year is in the upper 40s.
An approaching cold front will spread rain into the state by late Thursday night. Temperatures will hold above freezing across the state.
BLACK FRIDAY…
The front will sweep through Connecticut Friday morning with a round of rain that may mix with sleet and snow before ending by early afternoon. We should see some partial clearing later in the day, but a northwest wind will strengthen, delivering another shot of cold air. Highs will be in the 40s Friday, then temperatures will dip into the 20s by late Friday night. The wind chill will plunge into the teens!
THE WEEKEND…
If you have travel plans in the Northeast on Saturday, the weather will not slow you down. However, you will have to bundle up. Saturday will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs will range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 elsewhere.
Saturday night will be dry and cold with lows 20-25.
By Sunday, a storm will move off the coast to the south of New England. For now, we are forecasting a partly sunny sky and highs in the lower 40s. However, if the storm takes a more northerly track, like the European Model is indicating, we could get grazed with a period of light snow or mixed precipitation. Certainly something to watch over the coming days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
As the storm intensifies to the east of New England on Monday, it will pull more cold air into Southern New England. Lows will be in the 20s and highs will range from 40-45. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny.
Tuesday should be a little more comfortable. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs 45-50.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
