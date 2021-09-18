THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
It is a foggy start out there this Saturday in some areas! A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* has been issued for Windham county until 8AM- where we could see visibility 1/4 mile or less. If you're heading out take it slow in any areas of poor visibility across our state. Temperatures are mild in the 60s and upper 60s along with shoreline and dewpoints are muggy in the 60s.
As Tropical Storm Odette will move out to the east of us today, we are expecting mostly quiet and tranquil weather! However, it is possible to see some rough surf and dangerous rip currents along the shore- something to remember if you're heading to the beach. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s and upper 70s, but with some muggy conditions it will continue to feel like summertime. Later today, we are watching a weak cold front that could break apart as it enters our state- so it's possible to see a couple isolated showers and even an isolated storm is possible. Besides that- we will see a mix of sun and clouds and it will be a nice day to get outside!
Cooler air will move into our state tonight and temperatures will dip back down into the upper 50s in many spots. Tomorrow morning we will be back to more of a refreshing fall feel!
Sunday will feature sunshine and a perfect day! As high pressure moves in, cloud cover moves out. Overall highs will be in the upper 70s, possibly nearing 80 degrees. Cooler and drier air will move into the state and it will be a comfortable day for any outdoor activities with a nice northerly breeze. There are many fairs around our state to enjoy including the Big E, the Berlin Fair, the Four Town Fair, the Guilford Fair, and the Orange Country Fair!
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will set up shop in the Northeast through Tuesday! Therefore, the final days of summer will be bright and seasonably warm. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid and upper 70s. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
Autumn officially arrives on Wednesday, September 22nd, at 3:21 in the afternoon. That is when the autumnal equinox will occur. It could be a turbulent start to the season with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Plus, the air will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.
A strong cold front will pass through the state Wednesday night. Showers could linger into Thursday morning, then Thursday afternoon should be partly sunny and breezy with cooler, drier air moving into the state. Temperatures may only reach the lower 70s.
Friday will certainly feel like autumn with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs 65-70. At least the sky will be mostly sunny, and there will be a refreshing breeze!
-----------------------------------
CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms that moved across the state early in the morning of Thursday, September 9th. They determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.