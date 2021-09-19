THE LAST SUNDAY OF SUMMER 2021…
High pressure will move into the Northeast today and that means we can look forward to a spectacular day with plenty of sunshine! It will be very comfortable too with highs 75-80, and the humidity will continue to drop. Dew points fall into the 40s in many parts of the state during the afternoon. Plus, there will be a nice northerly breeze. It’ll be a great day for all outdoor activities, including the Big E, the Berlin Fair, the Four Town Fair, the Guilford Fair, and the Orange Country Fair!
The combination of clear skies, dry air, and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip to some rather cool levels by late tonight. Lows are expected to range from 45-55.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will set up shop in the Northeast through Tuesday! Therefore, the final days of summer will be bright and seasonably warm. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid and upper 70s. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
Autumn officially arrives on Wednesday, September 22nd, at 3:21 in the afternoon. That is when the autumnal equinox will occur. It could be a turbulent start to the season with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Plus, the air will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.
A strong cold front will pass through the state Wednesday night. Rain will be heavy at times. For now, Thursday looks like the most likely day to see rain from start to finish. Temperatures may only reach the lower 70s.
Friday will certainly feel like autumn with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs 65-70. At least the sky will be partly sunny, and there will be a refreshing breeze!
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
-----------------------------------
CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms that moved across the state early in the morning of Thursday, September 9th. They determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.