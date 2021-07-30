THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Dry, cooler air will continue to overspread the state throughout the night. Therefore, it is shaping up to be fantastic evening with a dry breeze, plus temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s by midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s. A much better night for sleeping! It will be a great night to open up the windows and give the air conditioners a break. There will be a few clouds in the sky this evening, then the sky will be clear overnight.
THE WEEKEND…
Tomorrow, the last day of July, is shaping up to be an ideal day for all outdoor activities. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will range from 75-80. The humidity will remain quite low and there will be a nice breeze as well. The word that comes to mind is refreshing! It is going to be a top 10 day!
Saturday night will be pleasant as well. Lows will be mostly in the 50s. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy.
Another cold front will move into New England on Sunday, August 1st. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until the late afternoon or evening. Most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies, and highs near 80, give or take a few degrees.
The last time we had a dry, sunny weekend (Saturday & Sunday) was over the first weekend of June (the 5th and 6th).
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny and pleasant with lows 55-60, and highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny as well. We are forecasting lows in the 50s, and highs near 80.
Temperatures won’t return to normal levels until Wednesday and Thursday. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and highs in the low to mid 80s both days. The normal, or average, high for early August is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. By Friday, abundant cloud cover could hold temperatures down a bit. We expect highs in the lower 80s, but a southerly flow will bring high humidity into the state.
We’ll be keeping an eye on a frontal boundary to the south of New England all of next week. At some point, a wave of low pressure could develop on the front. If that happens, rain could sneak into Southern New England. For now, it looks like the mostly likely time for rain would be Thursday night and Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rainfall on 19 of the 30 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 10.15” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain. With no more rain in the forecast between now and midnight Saturday night, the total rainfall for this July will remain 10.15”.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, July 30th, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, and 5 days this July. Through the 30th of July last year, there were 25 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
