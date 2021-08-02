EARLY WEEK…
A nice day to start this first Monday of August! A good amount of sunshine breaking through some clouds and a breeze coming in from the NW. As of 11am, temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s. Today northwest winds will usher in more dry and comfortable air, keeping the humidity nice and low. High temperatures will remain in the low 80s and high pressure will keep us dry. Our normal high temperature for August 2nd is 85 degrees, so we are slightly below average.
On Tuesday and Wednesday some moisture will get pulled in to our area, bringing more cloud cover with it. We will see mostly cloudy conditions, Wednesday will feature a little more sunshine with high temps in the low 80s and upper 70s along the shoreline. However, we remain rain-free!
LATE WEEK…
Thursday takes a turn- into warmer temperatures and the chance for some unsettled weather. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s and the morning will be partly cloudy but some models are showing a low pressure system moving along our shoreline and bringing some rain with it. There is a chance for that rain to continue into Friday morning as showers, so we will see how close that front wiggles towards our area.. stay tuned!
The humidity also increases into the weekend and temperatures stick around in the mid 80s. It could be a good beach weekend, but there is also a chance of some showers for both days.
----------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 1st, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, and 5 days this July. Through the 1st of August last year, there were 27 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
