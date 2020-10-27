NOON HOUR UPDATE...
There will be at least intervals of sunshine through the rest of today, temps top out 55-60.
Tonight, scattered showers move through the region with a weak disturbance… they should wind down around the Wednesday morning commute. Then tomorrow, we’ll see a partly sunny sky.
Overall, the forecast is on track for Thursday into Friday. Rain develops during the afternoon, becomes heavier at night… it should switch to mix with wet snow before ending Friday. We could see minor accumulations in the higher elevations of inland CT. Friday will also be quite cold, by the afternoon and evening hours, wind chill values could go into the 20s (perhaps teens!).
The weekend:
Saturday – sunny and cold, highs 45-50. Temps drop through the 40s after sunset, so quite chilly for Halloween festivities (but otherwise storm/rain-free).
Sunday – a nice rebound, 55-60. The day starts out bright, then clouds increase.
Mark
TODAY & TOMORROW…
Our weather will be generally quiet through midweek with a weak area of high pressure moving through the Northeast. Today, we’ll see clouds and intervals of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with lows near 40. There's also a chance for some scattered showers in the pre-dawn hours, so third shifters, make sure to carry an umbrella.
Early Wednesday we start out with a few showers, then it gets better! It will probably be the nicest day of the week with partly sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures. Highs will range from 55-60.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
We have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday due to the potential for heavy rain and accumulating wet snow in the hills. This is when the remnants of Zeta will pass out to sea to the south of New England. The rain will begin on Thursday, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.
Rain could be heavy at times Thursday night and Friday morning. Wet snow will mix in over the higher elevations of Northern and Western Connecticut after midnight Thursday night. Plus, a north or northeasterly wind will strengthen. Temperatures will dip to 35-40 by late Thursday night.
Rain and wet snow will taper off Friday afternoon. While most of the state will see little or no snow accumulation, the higher elevations could get coated with snow, potentially a few inches. Friday afternoon will be windy and cold with highs only 40-45, and the wind chill will probably be in the upper teens and 20s by evening!
The sky will become clear Friday night, and the wind will subside as an area of high pressure moves closer to New England. By dawn Saturday, the mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas and a hard freeze is likely.
HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
The weekend is looking so much better! Saturday will be sunny, and temperatures should recover to near 50 degrees during the afternoon. Since the center of high pressure will be drifting across Southern New England, the wind will be very light. Sunset will occur at 5:45. Temperatures will drop quickly Saturday evening due to the combination of clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s and perhaps into the upper 30s in the cold spots. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Sunday is November 1st, and that means Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end! Officially, DST will end and Eastern Standard Time (EST) will begin at 2:00 am Sunday morning. However, many of us will be turning our clocks back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night.
Sunday will be a nice day, and a little milder too. Sunshine will mix with some clouds during the afternoon, and temperatures will reach 55-60. Since we’ll be on Eastern Standard Time, sunrise will occur at 6:24 and the sun will set at 4:44!
DROUGHT UPDATE…
The drought monitor was updated last Thursday, and conditions are a little better thanks to 2 rounds of heavy rain 2 weeks ago. Northern and Eastern Connecticut are no longer in an extreme drought. Instead, that region is now in a severe drought, which isn't quite as bad. Across the rest of the state, conditions range from a moderate drought to abnormally dry. The bottom line, we need more rain and hopefully we’ll get some next week!
THE TROPICS…
Hurricane Zeta is moving across the Yucatan Peninsula this morning, then it will emerge over the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico during the day today. Zeta is expected to slam into the Central Gulf Coast (Eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama) tomorrow evening as a Category 1 hurricane. From there, Zeta will weaken over land, but it will spread plenty of tropical moisture northward, and that is the reason why we can expect heavy rain later this week.
Zeta is the 27th named storm of the season, and the 11th hurricane. There have been 4 major hurricanes so far this season. In 2005, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th. The next storm name on the list is Eta. If we make it to Eta (and that will likely happen), we will have a new record for the most named storms in a season.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn began on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox occurred at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
